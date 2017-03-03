Albuquerque to launch new survey on city golf course use

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just how much use are city golf courses getting? The city hopes to get that answer from a new survey.

Last year, Councilor Isaac Benton appropriated $50,000 to conduct a study on city courses. This comes after a decline in numbers locally and nationally.

“Golf is an enterprise fund which means that the courses are expected to support themselves with revenue that they bring in,” Barbara Taylor, Parks and Recreation, said.

The survey will include questions about what factors of a golf course are important, and whether you’re likely to recommend a city golf course to others.