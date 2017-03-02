Thursday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Authorities head to Kansas to question Mississippi murder suspect

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Authorities are heading to Kansas to interview a man accused in a week of violent crimes and a multi-state manhunt that included New Mexico. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Deaton kidnapped a New Mexico couple at the La Luz trailhead parking lot two nights ago before shooting the man as he got away. Investigators say the woman was able to escape after Deaton stole a second vehicle. But the crimes Deaton’s accused of started in Mississippi where investigators say he strangled his girlfriend, shot and killed a woman and shot and injured a jogger. Police say Deaton was arrested after shooting a man in Kansas.

2. The New Mexico Senate is scheduled to discuss a bill that would reduce the punishment for possessing some marijuana. Right now, people caught with an ounce or less face a misdemeanor charge. Senator Joseph Cervantes wants the punishment to be just a $50 fine and no jail time.

3. A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s across the state. Be sure to grab the jacket before heading out to work or school this morning! Afternoon temperatures will be close to seasonal averages – expect widespread 40s, 50s and 60s across New Mexico.

4. President Trump is preparing to speak on board the USS Gerald R-Ford about rebuilding the military. This as his Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, faces questions over his alleged communications with Russia during the 2016 campaign. CBS reports the Justice department confirms Sessions spoke with the Russian envoy twice but says the talks were part of many he had as a member of the armed services committee. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is accusing Sessions of “lying under oath”. Sessions says the accusations are false.

5. IPhone users can put new Lobo-themed emojis in their texts. You can download six free emojis using the Ree App. For an extra $1.99, students can get dozens more.

The Morning’s Top Stories