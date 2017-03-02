Several injured after car plows into cafe in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Police say several people are reported to be injured after a car crashed into a cafe in Santa Fe.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, but police say a few people are believed to have suffered broken legs.

A police spokesman says a driver intended to hit the brake on her car but instead stepped on the accelerator.

That caused her car to plow into the Jambo Cafe restaurant around noon Thursday.

Emergency vehicles transported victims to hospitals for treatment and police routed traffic around the area.