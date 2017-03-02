‘On Golden Pond’ Bows at EMCT

It’s a classic of the stage and screen, and it’s headed to the East Mountains.

‘On Golden Pond‘, the poignant story of family, aging and relationships, bows this weekend at the East Mountain Center for Theatre. The play, which inspired the film starring Jane Fonda, follows an aging couple as they invite their daughter, her fiance and his teenage son to join them on their annual summer vacation in New England. The vacation turns into a dissection of relationships, with old family conflicts arising and enduring new bonds being forged.

Directed by Cheryl Atkins, the show runs March 3rd through the 12th. Tickets are available online at EMCT.org.

