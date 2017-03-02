New technology helps to keep heart healthy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – February is American Heart Health Month, but focusing on your ticker shouldn’t stop come March.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in both men and women and there are gadgets that can help making healthy choices for your heart easy.

Wristbands are an easy way to keep motivation at an all time high and with that your heart health momentum strong. The FitBit Charge 2 has a heart rate monitor that provides simplified heart rate zones to help gauge exercises, track burned calories, and analyze all day while sending you reminders to take 250 steps each hour.

Another device that can help stay on track is the LG TONE Active+. The Bluetooth wireless stereo headset is packed with features that can help meet fitness goals and is perfect for music lovers. It has a built-in fitness tracker, can track calories, steps, distance, and workout history.

Lastly, the Bose SoundSport Pulse is designed with a built-in heart rate sensor, a sweat and weather-resistant ear tips that stay put during workouts, and can wirelessly connect with Bluetooth.

For more information on heart-healthy gadgets, visit Verizon Wireless’s website.