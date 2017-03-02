New Mexico middle school students participate in robotics expo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.. (KRQE) – Middle school students across New Mexico are showing off their robotics skills.

The Top 30 teams in the state got to put their creations to work at an expo hosted by Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) New Mexico.

“They know now what it takes to make a little robot move left or right or front and back. What would it take to have a robot that has a sensor that could do facial recognition or complete an industrial task,” Ronda Cole, AFRL Director, said.

The goal is to get the students to enter the field of science.

Some special guests included Baxter, a research robot, and a replica of Disney’s Wall-E.