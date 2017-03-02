New Mexico middle school students participate in robotics expo

By Published:
robotics-expo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.. (KRQE) – Middle school students across New Mexico are showing off their robotics skills.

The Top 30 teams in the state got to put their creations to work at an expo hosted by Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) New Mexico.

“They know now what it takes to make a little robot move left or right or front and back. What would it take to have a robot that has a sensor that could do facial recognition or complete an industrial task,” Ronda Cole, AFRL Director, said.

The goal is to get the students to enter the field of science.

Some special guests included Baxter, a research robot, and a replica of Disney’s Wall-E.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s