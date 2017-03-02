New Mexico health agency: Flu activity widespread in state

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico health officials say the state has widespread flu activity and expects heightened flu activity for weeks to come.

The state Department of Health says it’s only halfway through the flu season so people who haven’t gotten a flu shot should get one as soon as possible.

Health Secretary Lynn Gallagher says this year’s flu vaccine is proving effective in significantly reducing the risk of having to visit a doctor’s office for flu.

Gallagher also says everybody has a responsibility to help protect themselves and others who may be at a high risk of flu complications such as hospitalization or death.

The department says there have been 34 pneumonia and flu deaths have been reported so far during the 2016-2017 season.