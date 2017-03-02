New Mexico Democrats push for gasoline tax increase

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A clash over whether to increase taxes in New Mexico is escalating as Democratic lawmakers push forward with a proposal to raise the state’s tax on gasoline.

Deliberations were scheduled Thursday on the Senate floor for a plan to add 10 cents a gallon to the state tax on retail gasoline sales. Republican Gov. Susana Martinez has urged lawmakers to look for alternatives to tax increases to bridge the budget shortfall for the coming fiscal year.

A bill backed by Democratic Sens. Clemente Sanchez and John Arthur Smith would raise about $57 million a year from increased taxes on gasoline, specialty fuels, and motor vehicle sales with additional fees.

New revenues would bolster state reserves and fund road and bridge projects to stimulate a sluggish state economy.