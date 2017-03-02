Navajo language to be taught in Grants-area schools

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) – The Navajo language will be offered in one more New Mexico school district under an agreement signed by the tribe and educators.

Navajo President Russell Begaye announced the agreement with the Grants-Cibola district on Wednesday. About 10 percent of the district’s 3,700 students are Navajo.

Begaye says Navajo identity and language are tied together and that the Dine (dih-NEH’) language provides an expression of the tribe’s culture.

He says the ability of children to learn their native language and understand where they came from will help them develop as individuals and pursue their goals with confidence.

Superintendent Marc Space says the district already offers courses in Spanish and Keres, which is spoken by some of New Mexico’s pueblo communities.