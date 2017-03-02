National Pancake Day benefits Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (KRQE) – For one day only, pancakes will serve a big purpose.

On Tuesday, March 7, IHOP will be celebrating National Pancake Day and it all benefits the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

IHOP will be offering guests a free short stack of their Buttermilk pancakes and in return, guests are encouraged to leave a donation to support finding cures for life-threatening diseases in children.

From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., more than five million pancakes will be given away in hopes to help raise $3.5 million. Last year, IHOP raised close to $4 million.

To help make a real impact on the lives of kids and families fighting life-threatening diseases, visit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals website.