A storm system diving to our south will push clouds across the state on Friday but temperatures will remain mild with partly sunny skies. The farther north you go in the state on Friday the more sunshine you’re likely to see. The southern tier of New Mexico will see mostly cloudy skies by afternoon. Despite the clouds few showers are expected. Over the weekend partly cloudy skies will be the rule with temperatures warming in the high 60s low 70s.

Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast View as list View as gallery Open Gallery