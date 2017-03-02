Livestock groups praise President Trump’s executive order on waterway regulations

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE) – Many call it a win in the battle over New Mexico’s waters. A recent executive order aims to take a second look at a rule giving the feds more control over the water farmers and ranchers use to grow your food.

“The water we use isn’t for us, it’s for you,” said New Mexico Cattlegrowers Association Executive Director Caren Cowan.

Many ranchers and farmers are optimistic about one of President Trump’s latest executive orders. It requires a formal review of the “Waters of the United States” or WOTUS.

“The original law said that the EPA would be in charge of the navigable waters,” explained Representative Steve Pearce.

Navigable waters means it’s deep enough for you to boat in. Yet, that definition changed.

The Obama administration expanded federal protection, putting the EPA in charge of wetlands, streams and waterways.

“A prairie pothole– any place that would hold water for a several hours would become something that could be governed by the EPA,” said Cowan.

Farmers and ranchers say that includes acequias, irrigation ditches and other waterways that water their crops.

The EPA would have a say on how water is handled and livestock groups worry what that could mean.

“We rely a lot on the stream water that’s not there all the time,” Cowan explained.

It’s why she says it could impact everyone who eats, and why she feels it should be regulated on the state level.

“In an arid state like New Mexico, it’s critically important for us to manage our water at home, not from Washington D.C.,” Cowan said.