Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s across the state. Be sure to grab the jacket before heading out to work or school this morning! Afternoon temperatures will be close to seasonal averages – expect widespread 40s, 50s and 60s across New Mexico. Sunshine will blanket the region with no significant rain or snow expected.

FRIDAY: Warmer temperatures across the state as high pressure slides overhead. Expect highs to top out in the low to mid-60s across the Rio Grande Valley underneath a sunny sky. A bit more cloud cover can be expected for those near the southern stateline thanks to a storm system crossing to the south… but still a bit too far out of reach to see any significant showers.

WEEKEND: B-e-a-utiful! Sunny, warm and dry across the entire state. Enjoy it!