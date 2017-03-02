In The Kitchen: Brunch Burger From Sister Bar

Chris Cook, Chef from Sister Bar, joined New Mexico Living to make their Brunch Burger and invite us to the 29th National Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show happening this weekend.

This year, in conjunction with the Fiery Foods Show is the 505 Food Fights. This is where local chefs compete with one another after being given three food items to cook with. Tickets for the event can be purchased at Ticketmaster locations or online.

Recipe to serve four:

2/3 pound ground beef

1/3 pound breakfast sausage

4 English muffins

2 grilled jalapeños diced

2 strips bacon cooked and chopped

2 oz shredded sharp cheddar or 4 slices

4 leaves green leaf lettuce

1 tomato sliced

4 eggs

4-8 cornichon

1 pat butter

Mix sausage with ground beef and portion into 1/4 pound patties. Preheat pan on medium heat. Add a pat of butter and cook patty for 2 minutes. Flip patty and top with jalapeño, bacon, and cheddar. Cover and cook for another 2 minutes. Cut English muffins in half and add to pan to toast. In the meantime cook egg sunny side up in a separate pan. Place patty on toasted English muffin, top with egg and pick the top bun on with a cornichon. Serve with green leaf lettuce and a slice of tomato.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by National Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show