Environmentalists challenge Rio Grande water transfer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Environmentalists are challenging an application by one of New Mexico’s largest cities to transfer water from a farm in Socorro County.

WildEarth Guardians has filed a protest with the Office of the State Engineer, saying the transfer proposed by Rio Rancho would result in reduced flows along nearly 100 miles of the river in central New Mexico.

The group contends that changing the amount and timing of return flows to the river could negatively affect endangered species and the state’s annual obligations to deliver a certain amount of water to Texas.

It’s not clear when the state engineer will make a decision.

Under the proposal, Bosque del Sol LLC would stop using the irrigation water so it could be transferred upstream, allowing the city to offset future groundwater pumping.