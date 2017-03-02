Dishing it with Dr. V: Vegetable Noodles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eating healthy doesn’t mean fancy meals or long preparations, all it takes is making the right choices.

An easy way to start eating healthy is substituting vegetable noodles over regular pasta into your diet.

By using a Veggie Spiralizer, the whole family can get involved in the dinner-making process. Bariatric surgeon, Duc Vuong, suggests that by including the kids in dinner preparation chances are it will help them to eat healthier.

This kitchen device can turn long veggies, such zucchini and squash, into noodles and is fun to use. It is also a great way to add nutrition into your diet with out breaking the bank, the device can be found for $20.

