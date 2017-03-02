Community Calendar: Cirque Du Soleil OVO

Nicolas Chabot from Cirque du Soleil OVO, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the performance in Rio Rancho at the Santa Ana Star Center.

Nicolas explained, like many of Cirque du Soleil shows, this one has a theme, which is ‘day in the life of an insect.’ The performers are outfitted in beautiful insect-inspired costumes, while they spin, twist, fly and are thrown around the stage at Santa Ana. In addition to the theme, it is a love story as well, with one bug trying to gain the affection of another certain ladybug.

The show will be here through Sunday, March 5, and tickets are available and can be purchased at the Santa Ana box office or online.

