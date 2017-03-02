Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Temperatures are going to be warming up into the weekend. Today will be close to seasonable averages and then the temperatures will continue their climb to warmer than normal highs by Saturday afternoon.

A weak weather system will graze southern New Mexico Friday into Saturday. This will push in extra clouds for New Mexico with a very small chance for a spot shower across southeast New Mexico. This weather maker will not keep temperatures down though. Highs will be back into the 60s, 70s and even the 80s for the weekend.

A stronger weather disturbance will cross northern New Mexico on Monday. This system will bring back the high winds with spot showers across the higher terrain of northern New Mexico to begin next week. Temperatures will take a slight dip, but they’ll still be fairly mild during the afternoon to begin early next week.