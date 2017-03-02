Case dismissed against teacher accused of damaging property during protest

Related Coverage Teacher arrested after protesting is back in the classroom



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police said it’s the video of an Albuquerque Public School teacher slamming a sign up against the hood of a truck, during a protest, which got him in major trouble.

KRQE News 13 has learned the case against Benjamin Imbus has been dismissed and the victim had no idea.

Students at John Adams Middle School couldn’t believe it was one of their teachers who was caught on camera causing trouble.

Neither could Riley Spill.

“Is this who we want our kids learning from?” Spill asked. “They’re supposed to be role models.”

Spill was the driver whose truck took the brunt of the damage during an anti-police brutality protest that was supposed to be peaceful. Albuquerque police said that role model was Imbus who lost his cool and caused $1,714 in damage last October.

Imbus was protesting the mistrial of former Albuquerque Police officers Keith Sandy and Dominic Perez for the 2014 shooting and killing of homeless camper James Boyd.

“Going back to it, it was just shocking,” Spill said. “It was a scary experience.”

Spill said he had to pay a $1,000 deductible, and that’s not including the material that protesters took from the back of his truck.

Imbus was originally arrested and booked on a felony charge. Now, KRQE News 13 learned the case has been dismissed.

“There’s video from many different angles, from the ground and from the choppers,” Spill said. “There was more than enough evidence, so I know it didn’t get dropped because of a lack of evidence.”

Spill said APD has done everything to keep him informed throughout the process and said the detective on the case was also surprised to hear the news.

Court documents show the District Attorney’s Office reached the 60 day limit to prosecute the case, forcing a judge to dismiss it. It’s left Spill wondering why someone who caused so much damage is off the hook.

“We need to make an example out of these guys,” Spill said. “It’s unacceptable behavior. They act like a bunch of kids who are throwing a temper tantrum.”

The DA’s Office said after the 60 days were up prosecutors decided the charges weren’t felony level. It kicked the case back to police in order to file misdemeanor charges against Imbus. APD said because the damage was more than a $1,000 it will re-file, but for a felony charge.

Imbus is still a teacher at John Adams Middle School. He returned to work in October.