Bookstore helps local teachers get books needed for class

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many teachers reach into their own pocket to help provide supplies for their classrooms. But, nearly a dozen local students have their own books to read thanks to a local bookstore.

Imagine being a teacher and having to shell out over $200 on books for your students. That’s the problem one Albuquerque High School teacher is faced with right now.

9th grade English teacher Chelsea McFadden is planning to have her students read the book Animal Farm.

McFadden says she didn’t have enough books for each student to have their own copy. It’s a problem McFadden says she and other teachers face every year.

“Every day I have to think about how many papers I can copy, how many books my students can have, even little things like buying them notebooks making sure they have pencils and markers,” said McFadden.

McFadden says she had to think of a creative way to ensure her students had the book without having to dip into her bank account. That’s when she reached out to Page 1 Books after hearing about how the store took donations from the community to help another teacher get books for their classroom.

“It goes straight to the teacher. It doesn’t go through the school,” said Steven Morado Stout, Owner of Page 1 Books.

Anyone who goes in to the book store to donate or buy a copy of the book Animal Farm will be collected and then given to McFadden.

So far, they’ve been given 11 books, which right now, is a little less than half of the books McFadden needs for her class.

Page 1 Books owners say it’s a program they’ve been doing for over 30 years. Now, more teachers are reaching out for assistance.