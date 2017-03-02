Albuquerque police release images of card skimmer suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released pictures of people they believe are stealing your money and identity.

APD says the suspects are involved in the gas pump and ATM skimmer scam KRQE News 13 told you about recently.

Unlike other skimmers that attach where customers swipe their cards, these new skimmers can’t be seen outside.

They’re inside and are hard to spot because they look like part of the wiring. Police have recovered a few of these skimmers, but believe there are several more out there.

They advise you pay inside at the gas station and monitor your bank statements.

If you recognize any of these suspects, call Albuquerque Police.

