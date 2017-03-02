Albuquerque police release images of card skimmer suspects

By Published: Updated:
APD stock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released pictures of people they believe are stealing your money and identity.

APD says the suspects are involved in the gas pump and ATM skimmer scam KRQE News 13 told you about recently.

Unlike other skimmers that attach where customers swipe their cards, these new skimmers can’t be seen outside.

They’re inside and are hard to spot because they look like part of the wiring. Police have recovered a few of these skimmers, but believe there are several more out there.

They advise you pay inside at the gas station and monitor your bank statements.

If you recognize any of these suspects, call Albuquerque Police.

Albuquerque police release images of skimmer scam suspects

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s