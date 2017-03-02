Albuquerque man pleads no contest to killing father, trying to kill mother

Correction appended to this story

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother will likely never see her son again, and she is relieved. He pleaded no contest Thursday to killing his father and trying to kill his mother.

“I’ll be 94 when he gets out, if I get that far,” Kathy Finch said.

Dr. Kathy Finch said she can now live the rest of her life peacefully. Her son, James Finch, is going away for 27 years. But, she said she lost him years ago.

“The meth took him away. He raged. He stalked,” Dr. Finch said.

August 2015, Albuquerque Police were called to the home near Louisiana and Lomas. They say it’s one of the most gruesome scenes they’ve been to.

“Pull out a knife and kill your father, almost kill your mother. It’s more personal than with a gun. However your mind works, I can’t relate. It seems like you and I are different species,” Dr. Finch said.

Dr. Kathy Finish lay in a pool of blood, screaming for help. Her husband, 60-year-old David Finch was dead from multiple stab wounds.

“I grieve the loss of my sweet husband Dave, and the loss of you, the cherished child who became a troubled son,” Dr. Finch said.

Dr. Finsh says she had gotten restraining order against her son months before the attack after he tried to stab her through a screen door. She’s left with physical wounds, and has closed her clinic.

James Finch apologized in court Thursday.

“To my mom, I am sorry. I do love her,” Finch said.

Finch had only been out of jail four days when he attacked his parents.

In the headline and the first line of this story, KRQE News 13 reported that James Finch pleaded guilty in court Thursday. He actually pleaded no contest.