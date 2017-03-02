Alamosa Park construction underway but some users could cause delays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction has started for upgrades on a Westside skate park but the city says some park goers could be delaying the project.

Alamosa Park near Coors and Sunset Gardens will soon be seeing a new addition to cater to a specific group. For a long time, BMX bikers have been using the park but have destroyed the landscaping in the process.

So instead, the Parks and Rec Department decided to build a dirt track for those bikers. Now they say some are using the track before it’s finished which could cause a delay.

The project could be done as soon April.