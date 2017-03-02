2017 Lobo Football Schedule Released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2017 Lobo Football Schedule has been released. UNM is coming off a 10-3 overall season, and are the reigning New Mexico Bowl Champions. Here is a look at the schedule. To find out more on tickets and pricing go to this link:
http://golobos.com/news/2017/3/2/2017-football-schedule-released.aspx
Lobo Football 2017 Schedule
9/2 Abilene Christian @ UNM
9/9 NMSU @ UNM
9/16 UNM @ Boise State
9/23 UNM @ Tulsa
9/30 Air Force @ UNM
10/14 UNM @ Fresno State
10/21 Colorado State @ UNM
10/28 UNM @ Wyoming
11/4 Utah State @ UNM
11/11 UNM @ Texas A&M
11/18 UNLV @ UNM
11/25 UNM @ San Diego State