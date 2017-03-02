2017 Lobo Football Schedule Released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2017 Lobo Football Schedule has been released. UNM is coming off a 10-3 overall season, and are the reigning New Mexico Bowl Champions. Here is a look at the schedule. To find out more on tickets and pricing go to this link:

Lobo Football 2017 Schedule
9/2           Abilene Christian @ UNM
9/9           NMSU @ UNM
9/16         UNM @ Boise State
9/23         UNM @ Tulsa
9/30         Air Force @ UNM
10/14       UNM @ Fresno State
10/21       Colorado State @ UNM
10/28       UNM @ Wyoming
11/4         Utah State @ UNM
11/11       UNM @ Texas A&M
11/18       UNLV @ UNM
11/25       UNM @ San Diego State

