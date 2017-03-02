2017 Lobo Football Schedule Released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2017 Lobo Football Schedule has been released. UNM is coming off a 10-3 overall season, and are the reigning New Mexico Bowl Champions. Here is a look at the schedule. To find out more on tickets and pricing go to this link:

http://golobos.com/news/2017/3/2/2017-football-schedule-released.aspx

Lobo Football 2017 Schedule

9/2 Abilene Christian @ UNM

9/9 NMSU @ UNM

9/16 UNM @ Boise State

9/23 UNM @ Tulsa

9/30 Air Force @ UNM

10/14 UNM @ Fresno State

10/21 Colorado State @ UNM

10/28 UNM @ Wyoming

11/4 Utah State @ UNM

11/11 UNM @ Texas A&M

11/18 UNLV @ UNM

11/25 UNM @ San Diego State