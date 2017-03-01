Wednesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Mississippi murder suspect spotted in Albuquerque

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. New Mexico is now the focus of a nationwide manhunt for a man deemed armed and extremely dangerous. Authorities are searching for Alex Deaton who is wanted in connection to two deaths in Mississippi, one being his girlfriend. Now, Sandoval County deputies believe Deaton is the man behind the abduction and then carjacking of a couple near La Luz Trailhead in New Mexico Tuesday. Deputies say Deaton shot the man and forced the woman to a nearby home at gunpoint where he stole another car. Deputies say Deaton was last seen in a white Honda Accord with plate number MNF-884 going northbound on I-25.

2. The Albuquerque Police Department says the man found dead in a Smith’s Grocery Store parking lot was a cab-driver, husband and father of two. Police identified him as 58-year-old Larry Mullin. The suspect, 26-year-old Luke Waruszewski is facing a murder charge. Police say his mother called authorities saying he had just stole and cab and hurt someone. Friends are planning on putting together a vigil for Mullin, but there’s no word on when that will be yet.

3. A cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s across the state. Thanks to Tuesday’s cold front, our afternoon temperatures will be a bit cooler than what was felt earlier in the week – expect highs to top out in the 30s, 40s and 50s across northern and central NM / 50s and 60s further south.

4. President Trump’s address to Congress touched on a number of big issues including immigration. There were no specifics about the new order he’s writing but he did call for a merit-based system which would require people coming into the U.S. to be able to support themselves financially. He also talked about replacing Obamacare saying U.S. health coverage needs to cover those with pre-existing conditions and allow Americans to buy coverage from other states.

5. Holly Holm is calling on Germaine de Randamie for a rematch after her appeal calling for a review of her recent loss to Randamie was denied by the New York State Athletic Commission. In the appeal, Holm’s camp was asking for changes to the scorecards after Randamie punched Holm twice after the bell and no points were taken away. Instead, the referee gave a warning.

