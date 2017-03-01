UNM releases official Lobo-themed emojis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo fans now have a new way to show off their University of New Mexico pride. The college released a set of brand new emojis Wednesday.

The Deputy Athletics Director said it’s something fans have been asking for.

“This is kind of a fun way for our fans to engage and interact on social media,” said Brad Hutchins.

Fans can easily access the emojis by downloading the Ree App from the App Store. Once the app downloads the emojis into the phone, cans can easily start texting their Lobo pride to family and friends.

“Lobo Louie laughing, wearing shades, thinking, it’s got our primary logo on there as well,” said Hutchins.

So far, students seemed to be excited about having their own personalized emojis.

“I thought they were pretty cool. I would definitely use the ones for free,” said Franklin Cunningham.

“I would actually like to use the free ones because if I were expressing about campus, I would definitely use those,” said Vinh Vo.

What they’re talking about are the six free emojis available to use. To get access to dozens more, it will cost $1.99. But for some UNM students, that’s a steep price to pay.

“I’ll download them for the six, but I’m not going to pay $1.99 for no reason,” said Justin Flores.

“I would say it’s a little too steep because it’s just emojis and they kind of come free on your phone anyways,” said Vo.

Regardless of the price, UNM students are just proud to be able to represent their school in anyway possible.

“Makes me pretty proud too…that I can actually use something that represents the university,” said Cunningham.

UNM tells KRQE News 13 they have been working on the emojis for the past six months. Thirty percent of every purchase will go to the school, and they are currently working to make them available to Android users.