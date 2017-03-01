Top Docs issue hits the stands

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 13th annual “Top Docs” issue has hit the stands and it gives readers 14 new ways to get healthy in 2017.

Albuquerque The Mag’s March issue will give readers an insight to 40 different categories that were voted on by Albuquerque’s top doctors while also featuring the city’s fittest people and how to steal their workouts.

While this issue informs readers about creating healthy habits it also focuses on some building around town that are named after some of the Duke City’s icons, such as Popejoy and Abruzzo.

Also, readers can enjoy the sections titled Fun, Culture, and Food to find out what events not to miss this month.

For more information on how to get your copy of this month’s issue, visit the Albuquerque The Magazine’s website.