Taos Ski Valley ranked among the best companies in the world

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico business was recently ranked among the best companies in the world.

It’s being recognized for what it does for its employees and the community.

The peaks of northern New Mexico have made Taos Ski Valley a destination, known for its steep drops.

“It’s an intimate resort, it’s in a tight, beautiful, mountain,” said David Norden, CEO Taos Ski Valley. “Our vertical rise is 3,200 feet.”

Taos Ski Valley has become the first ski resort in the world to be recognized as a “B” Corporation.

“It’s nice to be the first, we will always be the first,” said Norden.

The resort was recognized for having the highest standards of ethical business practices.

“One being economic development, the second being environmental stewardship, and the third being social responsibility,” said Norden.

It joins the ranks of some world-renowned companies you may have heard of.

“Patagonia, New Belgium Brewing and Ben & Jerry’s,” said Norden.

The resort is also known for being green.

“The Blake is heated and cooled with a geothermal system,” said Norden. “Sustainable forestry program, testing the ability to have an electric car fleet going forward,” said Norden.

It helps fuel the local economy.

“About $300 million of economic stimulus in northern New Mexico,” said Norden. “Make sure we are purchasing locally wherever possible.”

And according to its employees, it’s a great place to work.

“We have a morning yoga program, the lunches we have for our staff,” said Norden.

Louis Bacon bought the resort in 2013 and started making changes. There are 800 employees during winter, working everything from the lifts to inside a new hotel.

The resort gets high marks for paying higher than the state’s minimum wage, starting at $10 an hour.

“A lot of helping each other out, being encouraged to go out and ski,” said Dave Smith, Communications Manager of Taos Ski Valley.

Employees said the positive culture helps them in turn — be better hosts.

“We’ve gotten great reviews of just our staff in general on how accommodating and friendly they are,” said Smith.

The staff also said the view at work cannot be beat.

“People know it as the Taos Mystique,” said Norden.

There are “B” Corporations in about 50 countries. Taos Ski said it is already in talks with other “B” Corps — like Patagonia and New Belgium Brewing — for potential partnerships.