Suspect in Albuquerque stabbing death appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of stabbing an Albuquerque cab driver to death saw a judge for the first time Wednesday.

The Albuquerque Police Department says a Yellow Cab driver picked up 26-year-old Luke Waruszewski at Coors and Central. That’s when police say Waruszewski stabbed the driver and took off in his cab. Waruszewski was arrested later that night.

Wednesday, the state asked the Metro Court judge to deny bail given the seriousness of the crime. That request can only be granted in District Court, so Judge Rosemary Cosgrove-Aguilar transferred the case. In the meantime, she set his bond high.

“At this time I’m going to accept the recommendation of background for a $100,000 cash only bond,” Judge Cosgrove-Aguilar said.

The alleged victim Larry Mullin had two kids, including a 2-month-old baby.