Suspect in Albuquerque stabbing death appears in court

By Published:
luke-waruszewski_mug

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of stabbing an Albuquerque cab driver to death saw a judge for the first time Wednesday.

The Albuquerque Police Department says a Yellow Cab driver picked up 26-year-old Luke Waruszewski at Coors and Central. That’s when police say Waruszewski stabbed the driver and took off in his cab. Waruszewski was arrested later that night.

Wednesday, the state asked the Metro Court judge to deny bail given the seriousness of the crime. That request can only be granted in District Court, so Judge Rosemary Cosgrove-Aguilar transferred the case. In the meantime, she set his bond high.

“At this time I’m going to accept the recommendation of background for a $100,000 cash only bond,” Judge Cosgrove-Aguilar said.

The alleged victim Larry Mullin had two kids, including a 2-month-old baby.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s