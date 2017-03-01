School district looks to boost attendance with car giveaway

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) – A school district in northwestern New Mexico is hoping to cut down on truancy by giving students the opportunity to win a free car.

The Farmington Daily Times reported Tuesday that the Bloomfield School District will include students from its two high schools who have a perfect attendance record for the year in a drawing to win one of two vehicles – a 2007 Ford Mustang or a 2007 Ford Focus.

The district saw its graduation rates from both schools go up last school year, but Superintendent Kim Mizell says the district wanted to do more to motivate students to show up to class every day.

The cars were provided with help from two local companies, Interstate Recovery & Towing and BP America Production Co.

They will be given away on the last day of school in May.