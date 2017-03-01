Santa Fe bartender will not face charges related to deadly wrong-way crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bartender at a Santa Fe restaurant won’t be charged with over-serving a woman who caused a deadly wrong-way crash.

Clara Avina, 44, was driving drunk in September and went the wrong way on I-25. She collided with 23-year-old Anton Gress, killing them both.

Gress’ family filed a lawsuit, claiming the staff at PC’s Restaurant and Lounge over-served Avina, even though she was already drunk when she got there.

Now, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports, State Police did not find enough evidence to charge the bartender and a toxicology report also found cocaine in Avina’s system.

The state Department of Transportation is also named in the lawsuit. The victim’s family says they didn’t do enough to keep that stretch of road safe, despite other crashes there before.