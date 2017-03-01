Rio Rancho’s Ron Murphy honored for milestone at first home game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – Rio Rancho baseball coach Ron Murphy has been honored by his own. Murphy was recognized at the Rams home opener Wednesday for clinching his 500 career victory. That win came on the road in El Paso, Texas earlier in the season.

Even while being honored for his own achievements, the humble Murphy could not help recognizing the accomplishments of another coach.

“Real quick, I want to say thank you to all the players, our alumni, our administration for all your support over the years,” said Murphy. “Also will you give a hand to Jim Johns with over 550 wins as a head coach on the other side. Johns is the former head coach at Eldorado who retired last season but is still getting in his share of baseball games.”

After the compliment, Murphy then went over to chat with his team and the game started. The Rams and Eldorado Eagles saw a run come in in the bottom of the first. Ethan Silcox hit a chopper to short. The ball was fielded cleanly by the shortstop who made a toss to get the runner advancing to second.

The Eagles tried to turn a double play by going to first but, the ball got past the first baseman allowing Garrett Gouldsmith to score for the Rams. That was the game winner as Bodi Bolen pitched a shutout for the Rams who brought their coaches win total to 503 in a 10-0 victory.