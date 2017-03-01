Pet Of The Week: Buddy And The Feline Film Festival

Joe Willson from Animal Humane and Buddy joined New Mexico Living to talk about how you can be a forever friend with Buddy and to talk about the 3rd Annual Feline Film Festival.

Buddy is a 3-year-old mix with a lot of energy and a beautiful brindle coat. He is loving and just wants to play. You can get more on Buddy at the Main Campus of Animal Humane on Virgina SE.

Also, there is a call for all submissions for their upcoming Feline Film Festival. The theme this year is ‘The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly’ and is Saturday, June 24th. The 3rd Annual event is open to all local filmmakers, this is a chance for pet lovers to share stories of their favorite felines and raise funds for homeless pets.

