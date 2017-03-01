New Mexico Senate debates minimum wage hike

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A proposal to raise New Mexico’s statewide minimum wage has reached the floor of the state Senate.

Legislators took up debate Wednesday of a bill that would raise the pay floor from $7.50 an hour to $9. The bill includes an $8 hourly training wage for the first two months of employment.

The first wage hike for the state’s lowest paid workers since 2009 would be felt acutely in rural, low-income areas. The state’s three largest urban areas – at Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Albuquerque – already have local minimums. The highest is $11.09 in Santa Fe.

With the federal minimum wage frozen at $7.25 since 2009, many states are taking action. Nineteen states began the year with higher minimum wages through automated adjustments, new laws or ballot initiatives.