New Mexico Senate debates minimum wage hike

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, Elizabeth Long, a Smoothie Stop employee, pours a smoothie at the YMCA in Charleston, W. Va. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in January. (Sam Owens/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A proposal to raise New Mexico’s statewide minimum wage has reached the floor of the state Senate.

Legislators took up debate Wednesday of a bill that would raise the pay floor from $7.50 an hour to $9. The bill includes an $8 hourly training wage for the first two months of employment.

The first wage hike for the state’s lowest paid workers since 2009 would be felt acutely in rural, low-income areas. The state’s three largest urban areas – at Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Albuquerque – already have local minimums. The highest is $11.09 in Santa Fe.

With the federal minimum wage frozen at $7.25 since 2009, many states are taking action. Nineteen states began the year with higher minimum wages through automated adjustments, new laws or ballot initiatives.

