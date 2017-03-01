High pressure will build in across the area over the next few days. The result will be sunny skies and warming temperatures. Highs will max out in the mid 50s on Thursday in the low 60s by Friday. The weekend looks nice but we will see a few more clouds thanks to a storm system passing to our South. Winds will ramp up next week as another storm goes north.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
