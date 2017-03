ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man will spend more than a decade a behind bars after stabbing a woman and then kidnapping her.

Last April, 28-year-old Robert Sena broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Clovis and threatened her family with a gun and a knife.He stabbed her and her brother, then forced the woman into the car and took off.

His victims survived.

Sena was sentenced to 11 years for kidnapping, aggravated battery and fleeing Tuesday.