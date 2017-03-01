Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s across the state. Thanks to Tuesday’s cold front, our afternoon temperatures will be a bit cooler than what was felt earlier in the week – expect highs to top out in the 30s, 40s and 50s across northern and central NM / 50s and 60s further south. Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow.

THURSDAY: Even warmer! Afternoon temperatures will warm back to near seasonal averages – expect highs to climb into the upper 50s across the Rio Grande Valley. Another full day of sunshine ahead with no rain, snow or gusty winds.

WEEKEND: Nothing but sunshine, mild temperatures & quiet skies – perfect outdoor weather expected both Saturday and Sunday.