John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Our latest winter storm has raced well east of the state. Behind it a northwesterly flow will keep us on the cool side for Wednesday afternoon. After another cold night, temperatures will start to warm up Thursday through the weekend. Most of the state will remain quiet through the end of the week with plenty of sunshine and very little wind.

A weak weather disturbance will pass south of the state Friday and Saturday. This will throw a little more cloud cover across the south. The far southern edge of New Mexico could see a spot shower here or there, but most of the action will be too far to the south.