Duke City events to kick off March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you’re a visitor, lived here your entire life, or are somewhere in the middle, you are bound to be looking for something to do.

With Albuquerque’s feel of a small town in a big city, repetitiveness seems to become the norm. So those who are looking to get out of the same-old, same-old, don’t worry, there are always fun events happening around town to help you venture from your comfort zone.

This week, there is plenty to keep you busy by enjoying the best of New Mexico’s gospel music to close out Black History Month to learning the science of beer.

Here’s a list of some of the events happening all over the city:

Some of the best athletes in the world, including former Olympians, will be showcased at this year’s Indoor Track & Field Championships. This all takes place Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5 at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The largest and most visited show about spicy foods and barbecue in the world is making its way back to the Duke City. Over a hundred booths, filled with thousands of products related to chili peppers, will be displayed at the 29th Annual National Fiery Foods & Barbeque Show. This all takes place Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5 at Sandia Resort & Casino.

It’s an annual, month-long series that celebrates women’s creativity across the disciplines. Women & Creativity Month highlights exhibitions, performances, workshops and other events throughout Women’s History Month. This is a city-wide event and times do vary.

Albuquerque Restaurant Week celebrates its 8th year with delicious, discounted multi-course meals; fun daytime events that will expand your cooking repertoire; and lodging specials that will entice you to stay for more. This begins Sunday, March 5 through Sunday, March 12.

From Billy the Kid to Breaking Bad, movies and television have portrayed and marketed our state into the present day. Exhibition: Hollywood Southwest exhibit includes westerns, war movies, comedy, and science fiction. This event lasts until Sunday, August 27 at the Albuquerque Museum.

Celebrate the National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) Art Museum’s growing permanent collection, ¡Aquí Estamos: The Heart of Arte!, with a revitalized vibe and a brand new selection of works. The collection contains over 2,500 artworks by artists from around the globe and can be seen at the NHCC Sunday, March 5 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The Albuquerque riverside forest is home to mammals, majestic cottonwoods, high desert and riparian shrubs and, in the fall and winter months, soaring cranes and geese overhead. Enjoy the Bosque Wild Guided Nature Walk Sunday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Open Space Visitors Center.

For more information on upcoming events, visit ABQ 365’s website.