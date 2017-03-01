Cirque du Soleil hosts performances in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cirque du Soleil is in town, and Wednesday KRQE News 13 got a behind the scenes look.

Crew members were busy at the Santa Ana Star Center prepping costumes while performers practiced. The show is called “Ovo” which means “egg” in Portuguese. It follows an insect community and the arrival of a mysterious object.

Those are just two of the 50 artists who perform the show. They come from 12 countries across the globe. The show runs through March 5.

