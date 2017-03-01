Authorities searching for Mississippi murder suspect accused in local kidnapping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The national manhunt for a murder suspect out of Mississippi now continues in New Mexico.

Authorities say he is armed and extremely dangerous and they believe he’s now struck locally.

Authorities all over the country are on the lookout for 28-year-old Alex Deaton.

He is charged with first degree murder for strangling his girlfriend to death. He is accused of shooting a jogger and is also a person of interest in the death of a woman inside a church also in Mississippi.

Now, Sandoval County Deputies believe Deaton forced a couple at gunpoint into the trunk of their car Tuesday evening near La Luz Trailhead.

Deputies say the couple escaped the trunk by pulling the emergency lever inside. That is when they say Deaton shot the man in the lower body and forced the woman to a nearby home at gunpoint.

Deputies say Deaton then forced the residents of that home to give up the keys to their van and drove off with the woman down Highway 333.

They say the woman was able to escape again at the intersection of 556 and run toward a Bernalillo County Fire Marshall.

That is where deputies say Deaton got into a 2001 white Honda Accord with plate number MNF884. Deaton was last seen going northbound on I-25.

“He doesn’t have an arrest history, no criminal history, it’s just like he just like something inside him appears to have snapped,” Bryan Bailey, Rankin County Mississippi Sheriff said.

If you see Deaton, you are asked to call 911.