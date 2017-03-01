Art exhibit inspires residents to express opinions on political climate

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Thursday, three women are giving northern New Mexico artists the chance to voice their thoughts on the current political climate in a creative way through art.

It’s called the Outrageous Art Show. Organizers say it’s the first time they’ve ever done anything like this and the first time they’ve ever felt so strongly about current events.

They were able to gather more than 70 pieces from more than 30 artists in the Las Vegas area.

The artists who contributed pieces range in ages from just 15 to 94 years of age.

As artists, organizers say they hope this exhibit starts a dialect and encourages others to express their feelings about topics like politics, immigration, equality, and health care in a creative manner.

“It truly is an awareness of our government how it works and what we can do as the public. We the people,” said Linda Anderle, organizer.

The exhibit opens at Mayeur Projects in Las Vegas Thursday and runs through the end of March. There will be a reception March 4 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.