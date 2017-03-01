Around Town: Crafty Businesses In The Duke City

Our around town expert, Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque, joined New Mexico Living to explore the businesses which keep you crafty.

The first is The Yarn Store in Nob Hill. They have been reviewed as some of the helpful teachers for beginners and expert knitters. Next, Stichology is another place to find all your yarn and thread needs. Last, if you are more into getting your hands dirty, try New Mexico Clay. They offer classes for those of all ages. For more on crafting in Albuquerque visit Yelp Albuquerque.

