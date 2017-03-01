Albuquerque Public Schools swears in new board members

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools swore in their new members and picked new officers Wednesday night.

David Peercy was sworn in as board president again. He won re-election during the District School Board election last month.

Peercy says he’s got a lot of work to do with the state budget cuts, and getting more families involved with the district.

“We have issues and problems of course, and we need that community out there to help us solve some of those problems.

Lorenzo Garcia serves as board vice president. Analee Maestas will be the board secretary.

New members Candy Patterson and Elizabeth Armijo were also sworn in.

