Albuquerque chef named ‘Chopped’ champion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico chefs are getting really good at the TV show “Chopped.”

The latest chef to take home the $10,000 prize, Marie Yniguez, chef and owner of Bocadillos located at Green Jeans Farmery in Albuquerque.

Yniguez beat three other chefs on the Food Network show Tuesday night, working with ingredients she had never worked with before.

“At the end of it…they asked me how I felt and I said I felt like Holly Holm when she knocked out Ronda Rousey,” Yniguez said.

Yniguez plans on using her winnings to take her staff camping, as well as pay some bills.

Other chefs who have won “Chopped” recently include Carrie Eagle, executive chef at Farm and Table in Albuquerque, and Fernando Ruiz, executive chef at Santacafe in Santa Fe.