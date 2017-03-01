About $200K in funds missing at Northern New Mexico College

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – State auditors have confirmed the theft of an estimated $200,000 in funds at Northern New Mexico College.

Auditors began looking into the matter after financial discrepancies were found.

They say a high-level employee in the business office has resigned in connection to the missing money.

Along with stolen cash, checks were not deposited that deprived the college of additional funds.

State Auditor Tim Keller is referring the criminal matter to the New Mexico State Police and First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.