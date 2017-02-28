Wild winds hit New Mexico with vengeance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The wind cranked up with a vengeance Tuesday, and all of New Mexico felt it.

“Between the buildings, it’s like a vortex,” said Prema Thomas, who works downtown.

PNM reported that thousands of customers were without power due to gusty winds, with problems in Albuquerque and Ruidoso.

Traffic lights near I-25 and San Antonio in the early afternoon were out, with drivers treating intersections like four-way stops.

A car in the South Valley also was damaged by a falling tree.

The wind knocked down signs and stirred up dirt, prompting the City of Albuquerque to issue an air quality advisory.

Rob Suslowicz said, “I can’t wait until the wind’s gone.”

Tumbleweeds also accumulated across New Mexico, including piling up on a fence on the perimeter of St. Pius X High School on Coors.

Eugene Brown, who said he welcomed the wind, thought of two characters.

“Mary Poppins, she was flying around every so often,” he said.

“Then you had the Flying Nun. The wind would catch her, and she would go around. This is perfect weather for her,” Brown said.

 

 

