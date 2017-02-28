Video shows good deeds done by Albuquerque officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department lapel cameras have caught a lot of bad things. Now, the department wants the community to see the good things too.

They released a short video on YouTube showing all the good deeds by APD officers. It shows everything from officers changing tires, buying coffee and a meal for the homeless, and dancing along students during a performance. The video even shows an officer helping deliver a baby on I-25.

APD says officers make a difference in the community, but their actions often go unnoticed.

Watch the entire video below, or click here for mobile users.