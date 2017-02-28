UNM’s student government dishes out $10k for controversial speakers’ visit



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s student government group (ASUNM) voted to dish out thousands of dollars to help bring two conservative speakers on campus, despite some students who spoke out against it, claiming their fees shouldn’t go toward controversial guests.

The two speakers are Ben Shapiro and Christina Hoff Sommers. Sommers is known for her critique of modern feminism, while Shapiro has taken public jabs at the Black Lives Matter movement. Like right-winged writer, Milo Yiannopoulos, who visited the university last month, these two are known to draw big crowds and even bigger protests.

Some students said it’s another safety concern.

“It’s kind of illegal to not fund people based on political motives, but really we framed our argument in the capacity of student safety,” Hallie Brown said.

Brown is a former student senator. She brought up the protests at the Yiannopoulos event that turned violent. But ASUNM Vice President Cheyenne Feltz stands firm on the Senate’s decision.

“If we were to say, ‘No, we’re not going to fund this speaker just because of these previous acts that occurred,’ that would have been discrimination,” Feltz said.

Brown also said student resources including the Student Union, library and bookstore, would most likely be forced to close early, just like they did when Yiannopoulos visited.

Last week, ASUNM approved the funding in order to help get the two speakers here, at the request of two student groups: the UNM College Republicans and Young Americans for Freedom. According to Feltz, each group will get $5,000.

“We’re allowed to fund 50 percent for a speaker to visit for any student organization that applies,” Feltz said.

Another issue some students against the appropriation brought up is that the money comes from student fees. Nearly 30 students who attended the senate meeting in opposition to the appropriation, claimed over the years the senate has decreased funds for other events.

“Events that are meant to be peaceful and promote cultural awareness like the Nizhoni Days Pow-Wow have been consistently cut time and time again,” Brown said.

Feltz said the decision to fund the two speakers didn’t happen overnight. She said all appropriations go before a finance committee meeting before they can be presented in front of 20 senators who then put it to vote.

“We asses, does this fit our standing rules? Is this something as we, a student body government should be funding?” Feltz said.

Other students on campus said because of the recent political tension with campuses across the nation; it’s not the best time to have such controversial speakers at UNM.

“Bringing these speakers to our campus is not helpful, it’s more detrimental than it is helpful to starting productive conversation,” Rafael Martinez said.

Felts said ASUNM works with 401 undergraduate organizations and they’re all vying for funding.

“Any student group can request funding for a speaker that they want to bring to campus, it’s just that these student groups are utilizing it,” Feltz said.

Last month, ASUNM approved $7,000 to help bring in former professional soccer player Ethan Zohn. Zohn founded a nonprofit that raises money and awareness to help fight HIV and aids.