UNM celebrates 128th birthday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A big birthday bash was held Tuesday for the University of New Mexico.

Students, staff and faculty gathered in the Student Union Building to celebrate the university’s 128 years.

Students were invited to help decorate a giant cube aimed at showing off some Lobo pride.

Organizers say it was a chance for people to share why they love UNM.

“I think it’s all about the college experience, this is one thing that brings the UNM community together, whether alumni, whether it’s students, staff or faculty,” said Justin Cooper, student.

Tuesday’s Mardi Gras themed festivities included a group photo, and of course, birthday cake.

Students who couldn’t stick around to color the cube had the option to take home coloring sheets instead.

